Ron Washington's emotional comment on leaving Braves will have fans in tears
New Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington commented on leaving the Braves winning culture.
By Mark Powell
Ron Washington played a major role in the Braves clubhouse camaraderie, and his loss will be felt in Atlanta. However, Washington was itching for another managerial opportunity, and the former pennant-winning Rangers skipper has signed on to lead the Los Angeles Angels, perhaps in life after Ohtani.
Washington is a respected manager and can reach younger generations. That's a rarity in today's game, especially for someone who is over 70 years old.
Wash spent years working with the Braves infielders specifically, helping the likes of Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies perfect their positions. That kind of leadership doesn't grow on trees, yet Washington remains convinced that the Braves winning culture isn't going anywhere. It's instilled in their leaders, thanks to him.
"I'm gone, but the winner in those guys is still there. That's why you teach, and that's why you help people to be self-sufficient, and you never stop teaching them so they can be self-sufficient," Washington said. "But the umbilical cord has been cut. All the wisdom and all the time we spent together, they can use it on each other. Nobody can come in there and uproot their winning ways."
Ron Washington makes emotional comment about Braves departure
The MLB Winter Meetings have arrived, which means Ron Washington must fully focus on his next venture as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are reportedly still in the chase for Shohei Ohtani, though it would be a relative surprise if he opted to stay in Anaheim, where he has failed to make the postseason since his arrival. Winning is said to be important to Ohtani, and there are plenty of teams willing to pay his price tag, give him the privacy he desires and win. The Angels, barring a surprising 2024 turnaround, cannot offer him the latter.
Still, Washington is excited for the opportunity to manage again, and he's in a familiar division in the AL West.