Braves have the chance to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in funniest way possible
The Atlanta Braves are in the unenviable position of having to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. because of a season-ending knee injury for the second time in four years.
The last time they lost Acuña, general manager Alex Anthopoulos got aggressive at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in a wave of players that went on to win the World Series for Atlanta. One of those was Joc Pederson, who has already been linked to a return to the Braves in light of Acuña's injury.
They have also been linked to White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham. That's according to Jon Morosi. So we're officially rooting for Atlanta to do the funniest thing possible by adding both Pham and Pederson.
Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson's fantasy football feud could get new life with Braves
In case you need your memory jogged, Pham was suspended three games for slapping Pederson in 2022. The physical altercation stemmed from, of all things, a fantasy football league and group chat. It was one of the most bizarre sports stories of the year and led to some truly hilarious trolling from the Giants.
Are Anthopolous and the Braves brave enough to bring the two outfielders together under one roof? Probably not, but it's still fun to day dream.
In fact, it looks like Atlanta plans to deal with Acuña's absence differently this time. According to Morosi, the Braves' current plan is to use internal personnel like Adam Duvall, to fill the gap left by their star outfielder.
That's a whole lot less dramatic a solution than trading for some new blood, let alone new blood that has bad blood with another new addition.
We're all going to have to live out this fantasy on our own fantasy baseball teams. Just remember not to stash players on IL or Pham may come for you.