Braves horrid injury luck somehow gets worse with latest update on star
The Atlanta Braves can't catch a break.
The Atlanta Braves were dealt another bit of bad news on Tuesday afternoon. Ozzie Albies has been assigned to the 10-day injured list with a right great toe fracture, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano. He suffered the injury in the second inning of Monday's win over the Houston Astros when his foot was hit by a pitch.
Atlanta cannot afford to keep stacking injuries. The Braves have the luxury of inordinate depth and a relatively weak division, of course. Right now the Philadelphia Phillies are the only other NL East team above .500 at 9-8, and the Phils' performance to date shouldn't concern Atlanta too much. We know the Phillies can come on strong in the playoffs, but at 10-5, Atlanta is the clear division frontrunner. Again.
That said, Albies is only one of multiple crucial Braves stars to hit the IL early on. Spencer Strider recently underwent season-ending UCL surgery, leaving Atlanta without its top ace for the rest of the campaign. That puts more pressure on Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Chris Sale. It also means the offense needs to step up more than ever.
In Albies' place, the Braves have called up veteran utilityman David Fletcher.
Braves lose Ozzie Albies to injury, call up David Fletcher
Albies was off to a typically excellent start for the Braves, slashing .317/.386/.492 with 20 hits, 14 runs, two home runs, and 14 RBI in 63 AB. It's hard to do much better. Albies is also coming off the best season of his career, accumulating 33 home runs and 109 RBI during the Braves' historic 2023 campaign.
A three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger at second base, Albies has been a staple of Atlanta's potent lineup for eight years now. He generally bats second behind Ronald Acuña Jr. and is placed in prime position to not only get on base, but to bat runs home. His defense shouldn't be understated either.
Between Strider and Albies, the Braves have a lot to worry about. We don't know the exact timeline for Albies' injury, but the 10-day designation is a moderately good sign. One has to imagine pain tolerance is the big hurdle with a fractured toe. This doesn't appear to be a long-term injury, but it's still another setback.
Fletcher spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels before landing with the Braves via trade in the offseason. He appeared in 33 games (89 AB) for the Angels last season, slashing .247/.302/.326 with 22 hits, two home runs, and 12 RBI.
It's safe to say he won't replicate Albies' productions for the Braves.