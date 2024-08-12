Braves get rotten cherry on top of embarrassment in Colorado amid losing skid
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have lost 17 of their last 27 games, including the most recent defeat in brutal fashion at the hands of the lowly Colorado Rockies. Atlanta gave up a six-run lead in the eighth inning thanks to relief pitchers Luke Jackson and Joe Jimenez.
The Braves 'pen is taxed, and one could argue Alex Anthopoulos didn't do enough at the deadline to fix an issue that has plagued Atlanta in the second half. At this point, there is little he can do, as deadline addition Jackson hasn't returned to his 2021 World Series form. 2021, as it turns out, was a long time ago. Reunions only work every so often, which outfielder Eddie Rosario found out the hard way.
The Braves bullpen received even worse news on Monday, as AJ Minter was placed on the injured list. Dylan Lee was added to the roster as a result, and while Lee is capable, Minter had a 2.62 ERA in 39 appearances this season. That's a significant loss for a fringe postseason team that can't necessarily afford any more bad breaks.
What will the Atlanta Braves bullpen do without AJ Minter?
Lee is a welcome addition by the Braves 'pen, as he's showed some flashes when healthy. Lee has an ERA of 3.00 in 25 appearances for Atlanta, which makes you wonder why he wasn't available to begin with. Oh well! Another logical decision would be to DFA Jackson, who has been brutal since the deadline, in favor of Daysbel Hernandez, who has a .82 ERA in 10 appearances.
I am not an MLB talent evaluator nor do I work in a front office, but Lee and Hernandez seem like better options than Jackson. Parting ways with an established veteran is no easy task, and perhaps the Braves can call upon an expanded bullpen once the rosters grow in September, but blowing a six-run lead to a team like Colorado should awaken some sense of urgency for a team that is used to competing in October.
If they're not careful, Atlanta could miss the postseason altogether. And missing Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider isn't a good enough excuse for that fate.