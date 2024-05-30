Low battery: Braves injury woes go from bad to worse with latest roster move
The Atlanta Braves were once believed to be one of, if not the most talented team in the entire MLB. But injuries have done a good job at beating down this roster one player at a time.
Atlanta has already seen the 2024 season end for their two most talented players, Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. The depth and talent on the team is being seriously challenged.
To make matters even worse, they look to be without one of their best bullpen arms for the next few weeks after he landed on the injured list with inflammation in his left hip.
Braves reliever AJ Minter lands on the IL with left hip inflammation
The Braves announced Thursday morning that they’ve placed left-hander AJ Minter on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his left hip.
Minter joins Acuña, Strider, Tyler Matzek and AJ Smith-Shawver on the injured list for the Braves. The left hander is likely to be out multiple weeks, at the very least. An official expected timetable has yet to have been announced by the team.
Minter, 30, has been one of the more consistent bullpen arms in the Atlanta bullpen since his debut in 2017. The southpaw has totaled 335.2 innings in his time in Atlanta. Over the course of those innings, he's recorded over 400 strikeouts, 36 saves and holds an ERA+ of 129.
He truly has been a steady piece of the puzzle for the Braves over nearly the last decade. His absense is going to be terribly missed for the few weeks that he's gone.
Even with a healthy Minter, the Braves need to add depth and talent to their bullpen. They could use the services of another high-leverage arm at the backend of the bullpen, especially if this injury to Minter is more than they expect it is.
Looking to the trade market would be a great idea for Atlanta. There project to be plenty of high leverage, high velocity arms available on the market, most of which they could make an aggressive attempt at.