Braves insider makes it perfectly clear why Atlanta traded to shake up infield depth
Moves like the one made Thursday by the Atlanta Braves always leave fans fretting and scratching their heads, wondering what is happening with their beloved team.
The Boston Red Sox traded shortstop Zack Short to the Braves for cash considerations. The Braves also traded 3B Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Here are three thoughts on the trade between the Braves and Angels from Fansided's MLB Insider Robert Murray.
Orlando Arcia and Luke Williams are currently atop the Braves' shortstop depth chart. The pair also backs up Austin Riley at third base. With Guillorme on his way to Los Angeles, this creates some questions about depth in the infield.
What prompted these moves from the Braves?
The Athletic's Braves beat writer David O'Brien explains that the move has to do with specific strengths and personality improvements.
Short's move to Atlanta will make this his third team to play for in 2024. The Red Sox designated him for assignment earlier this week. In addition to speed and personality, Short has played infield and outfield positions. He will be the backup to several positions and will fill in the super-utility role left vacant by Guillorme's trade.
Short's hitting statistics are nothing to write home about, but as O'Brien notes, the Braves have high hopes for the youngsters' defense. While the team has a great lineup loaded with Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Riley, Albies, and Michael Harris, Jr., having quality defense available when someone might be down is good. The team has many options, but having more quality is always good as the season gets deeper into the hot summer months.
The move will also give David Fletcher a super-utility role, as he can play second, third, and shortstop. Fletcher is currently with the Braves AAA affiliate after a stint in the majors when Ozzie Albies was injured in late April.