Braves latest move could signal bad news for Sean Murphy
The latest move made by the Braves could mean Sean Murphy is out for longer than we had thought.
The Atlanta Braves won their Opening Day game in dramatic fashion against the Philadelphia Phillies but still came out as losers overall with their star catcher, Sean Murphy, injuring his oblique.
A Murphy injury is not the end of the world for this Atlanta team that is loaded from top to bottom offensively and happens to have Travis d'Arnaud, a player who'd start on many teams behind the dish, ready to step in. With that being said, however, losing an All-Star is still losing an All-Star. It's not a nothing injury.
The Murphy injury was nerve-wracking when it happened, but it sounded as if the initial reaction was a good one. Murphy only had a Grade-1 strain, suggesting he wouldn't be out for too long. The Braves latest signing might suggest otherwise.
Braves latest signing might signal bad news for Sean Murphy
The Braves signed Sandy Leon to a minor league deal. This wouldn't mean much on the surface, but if Murphy's injury was short-term, this probably isn't a move that they would've made.
Leon is a 12-year veteran who has played for six MLB teams. He most recently saw time with the Rangers last season, recording six hits in 41 at-bats. Leon is a strong defender behind the dish but has never hit much at all in his MLB career. In fact, his 57 OPS+ is 43 points below average.
Atlanta already promoted their third-string catcher, Chadwick Tromp, to the majors to take Murphy's spot on the roster. That means that the organizational depth is lacking. Again, if Murphy was coming back soon-ish, they probably don't get concerned about their depth and don't sign Leon.
The 35-year-old is there to add some stability at the catcher position at AAA Gwinnett and might be the next man in line in case there is an injury to either d'Arnaud or Tromp.
The hope is that Leon never sees time in a Braves uniform and reverts to a backup role behind Tromp once Murphy comes back, but this kind of move might suggest that Murphy's injury is long-term enough for Atlanta to be worried about their organizational depth behind the plate.