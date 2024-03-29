Sean Murphy injury update: Bad news follows as Braves lose catcher on Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves' All-Star catcher left Opening Day in the seventh inning.
The Atlanta Braves took care of business on Opening Day, trouncing the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3. Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings for the home team, but Philly's bullpen fell apart late as the Braves' potent offense came alive. Atlanta's run started in the seventh inning, but it wasn't all positive.
With a runner on first and no outs, Sean Murphy stepped to the plate for Atlanta. Facing Matt Strahm, he swung hard at a high, inside fastball. Murphy fouled it back, but the damage was done. The All-Star catcher immediately stepped aside and asked for time, holding his midsection.
The Braves removed him from the game, citing "left oblique tightness." He was 0-for-3 at the plate before exiting.
Sean Murphy injury update: Braves catcher to go on IL
This is more important than the outcome of a single game for Atlanta, frankly. Murphy is coming off the best season of his career, in which he slashed .251/.365/.478 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI in 370 AB. Not only was Murphy an important cog in the Braves' offensive buzzsaw, but he was the best defensive catcher in baseball. His game management behind the plate, combined with a rocket-strapped arm, is invaluable to Atlanta.
The Braves will hope this is little more than a minor setback. Travis d'Arnaud entered in Murphy's place; he walked and scored a run. Atlanta doesn't fall off too sharply with d'Arnaud at the plate, but the defense is beyond comparison. Murphy has developed a deep connection with Atlanta's pitchers. If he misses time, it will reverberate throughout the entire team.
If there's any silver lining, it's that Atlanta has the firepower to hold up without Murphy. At the end of the day, baseball is about which team scores the most runs. The Braves set multiple home run records last season and led the MLB in several offensive categories. Murphy was one of eight Atlanta All-Stars, so that leaves — checks notes — seven if he's relegated to the IL.
Even so, this is an unfortunate development. We can only hope that Murphy isn't forced to miss extended time.
UPDATE: Brian Snitker confirmed after the Braves' victory that Murphy needs to go on IL with an oblique strain. d'Arnaud will step in as catcher in the meantime with Chadwick Tromp brought up as a back up.