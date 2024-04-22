Braves' latest moves prove they need a more permanent Spencer Strider solution
Look for the Atlanta Braves to be buyers at the trade deadline for a Spencer Strider replacement.
By John Buhler
Despite taking two of three at home from the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, the Atlanta Braves would have probably completed a sweep if they had a more seasoned starting pitcher toeing the rubber on Sunday night. While Darius Vines looked the part vs. the reeling Houston Astros last week, he let the long ball get the best of him in the early part of Sunday's series finale vs. Texas.
Following Vines' tough start, he is expected to be optioned down to Triple-A Gwinnett in favor of last year's first-half hero Bryce Elder. He will be the latest Quad-A pitcher starting games for Atlanta this season. Allan Winans first got the call-up shortly after Strider went down after his second start of the season. Vines got the latest two starts before Braves Country gets another dose of the sacred Elder Wand.
Truthfully, Elder will probably find himself in the Atlanta rotation out of necessity like he did a year ago. This is what general manager Alex Anthopoulos is hoping for, or at least until the likes of AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep are ready for action like blink-182. I got no regret right now in letting Vines go up against the defending World Series champions at home, but Atlanta has to fix the issue.
David O'Brien of The Athletic reported on Sunday night that Elder will be recalled to replace Vines.
Keep in mind that new No. 4 starter Reynaldo Lopez is not a sure thing just yet in his elevated role.
Atlanta Braves need to look for a permanent Spencer Strider solution
In the meantime, Braves Country can have full faith in the trio of Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Chris Sale as the focal points of the Atlanta rotaiton, now and into the postseason. All three have had tremendous postseason success in their careers, something that has unfortunately evaded Strider in his brief but brilliant Braves run. Of course, injuries are a part of the game. Atlanta can't afford another.
Overall, I would expect that Anthopoulos will try his best to mix and match the last spot in the rotation until something clicks. He will ride the hot hand for as long as possible. It doesn't serve the Braves to trade for a top-end starter right this instant. Anthopoulos knows he needs a market to develop, as well as seeing if there are other permanent solutions that can be found in the Braves organization.
Ultimately, Atlanta can be justified in doing what it is doing, so long as the Braves continue to keep taking two of three in pretty much every series they play. If they start to build a sizable lead over the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in-division, that will only take the pressure off guys like Sale coming over, Morton getting up there, Fried in a contract year, Lopez in a new role and the new No. 5.
Nobody expected for Strider to go down for the count after start No. 2, but the Braves must adjust.