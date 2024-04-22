Tough luck: Braves make a rash rotation change after Darius Vines latest loss
The Atlanta Braves sent Darius Vines packing after his Sunday Night Baseball loss to the Texas Rangers.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves are playing starting pitcher roulette until they find a more permanent solution to Spencer Strider's elbow injury. Strider, Atlanta's ace, is out for the season after undergoing surgery on that elbow.
The initial idea was to call up Darius Vines from Gwinnett. While Vines has proven capable at the MLB level before, he is far from the caliber of pitcher Atlanta will need come October. In his first start, Vines pitched admirably against the struggling Astros, giving up just one run in under five innings of work. Unfortunately reality caught up with Vines and the Braves at home against defending World Series champion Texas on Sunday.
The Rangers scored four runs on seven hits in five innings of work for Vines. By no means did the young right-hander pitch horribly -- he'll be back in the bigs this season, and perhaps soon for a spot start -- but Vines is not built for this.
Who will replace Darius Vines in the Atlanta Braves rotation?
With Vines back in Gwinnett, Atlanta will give Bryce Elder his first chance to earn a rotation spot next week. Elder made the NL All-Star team in 2023 before falling off in a big way in the second half of the season. Elder struggled in the postseason, as well, leading some Braves fans to assume his first half run to the midsummer classic was nothing more than a fluke.
As David O'Brien noted, this will give some of Atlanta's other starting pitchers extra rest, namely Reynaldo Lopez, who will get a week off. Lopez has proven to be an excellent addition so far this season.
The Braves rotation is still formidable without Strider, but they feature mostly veterans and oft-injured starters who will need all the rest they can get. Max Fried missed several months in 2023 with a hamstring strain. Chris Sale made just 11 starts in 2021 and 2022 combined before finally getting healthy for the Red Sox in 2023. Charlie Morton is on the other side of 40 years old.
Atlanta is pushing it with their current crop of starting pitchers. It might be best to find a more permanent workhorse sooner rather than later.