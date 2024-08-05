Braves long-term plans for Marcell Ozuna will frustrate everyone but their fanbase
Nobody is more of a controversial figure in Atlanta sports than Marcell Ozuna, who has a complicated history, to say the least. On one hand, he's performed like one of the best designated hitters in baseball since May of last season, going from a player who looked like he was going to be DFA'd by the Atlanta Braves to the best player in the lineup.
On the other hand, Ozuna's off-field troubles are really tough to ignore. Not only was Ozuna arrested for DUI, but he was involved in a domestic violence incident as well. His off-field issues have made him a player most MLB fans can't stand, but Braves fans have enjoyed the production he's given them on the field.
Fortunately for those Braves fans, it sounds as if Ozuna isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He has a $16 million club option at the end of this season, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Braves plan on picking that up.
"Atlanta has no plans to cut ties with MVP candidate Marcell Ozuna after the season and will pick up his $16 million club option," Nightengale said.
Braves plan on keeping Marcell Ozuna around past the 2024 season
From a pure baseball perspective, this is the obvious move to make. Ozuna has been one of the few Braves position players to actually meet or exceed expectations this season. He has slashed .300/.373/.580 with 32 home runs and a league-leading 86 RBI in 111 games played thus far. He was an All-Star and if Shohei Ohtani didn't exist, he'd likely win a Silver Slugger as well.
While the Braves can't afford to let Ozuna's bat go, there are some fit concerns that come with him staying put. Atlanta just traded for Jorge Soler, a player who had not played a single inning in the field this season before arriving in Atlanta. Having the 32-year-old Soler play right field every day could cost the Braves some runs in the field. Still, they think having both of their bats in the lineup is worthwhile, and it's hard to disagree.
As much as it is a slam dunk for the Braves to keep Ozuna around, fans from other teams who haven't gotten over Ozuna's past won't be too thrilled with this news, and it's tough to blame them. As long as Ozuna performs like he has, though, like it or not, he's probably going to continue to find opportunities — whether it's with the Braves or another organization.