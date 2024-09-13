Braves magic number: Counting down to Atlanta’s playoff berth
By Lior Lampert
Somehow, despite being decimated by injuries, the Atlanta Braves are in the thick of the National League playoff race. It's a testament to the job manager Brian Snitker has done this season and those who have stepped up for their hurt teammates. Overall, it's been a collective club effort.
Atlanta has been without reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and their top pitcher from last year, Spencer Strider, for much of the 2024 campaign. Two-time All-Star third baseman Austin Riley has been out since mid-August. A fractured left wrist has sidelined standout infielder Ozzie Albies dating back to July, and ostensibly not particularly close to returning. Still, the Braves continue to find a way.
Sitting at 79-67, the Braves are third in the NL East standings and one game behind the New York Mets league's final Wild Card spot. Based on FanGraphs' projections, Atlanta has virtually no chance of securing their seventh consecutive divisional crown, though they can sneak into the postseason.
Considering the Braves are currently on the outside looking into October baseball, they will need some help. Nonetheless, a glimmer of hope remains. But what will it take? What is Atlanta's magic number?
What is a Magic Number?
For anyone who isn't exactly sure what a magic number is, here's how MLB.com defines it:
"In baseball, the phrase "magic number" is used to determine how close a team is to making the playoffs or winning the division. It becomes prominent every year in September as teams begin closing in on clinching."
A magic number is the combination of wins a team requires and losses by their challengers to clinch a playoff spot or division. Conversely, you'll hear the term "tragic number" when discussing a team on the brink of elimination.
Current Magic Number for the Braves
The Atlanta Braves' current magic number is 15.
Entering Thursday, Sept. 12, the Braves have 16 games remaining. Meanwhile, their playoff number is 15, per PlayoffStatus.com. So, in other words, their postseason hopes will come down to the wire.
The Braves can control their destiny for the third and last NL Wild Card position. However, if they want to move up the ranks further, Atlanta must see other teams, like the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets falter.
In other words, prepare for a stressful and hectic final stretch for the Braves. We shall see if they can sneak into the playoffs and make a run.