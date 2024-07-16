Bad news bear: Reynaldo Lopez's Home Run Derby joke comes back to bite Marcell Ozuna
By Mark Powell
Marcell Ozuna fell well short of advancing to the second round of the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night despite hitting some deep fly balls into the Arlington night sky. Ozuna has carried the Atlanta Braves offense at times early this season, as the record-setting group from the 2023 campaign has, surprisingly, gone missing without the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr.
Atlanta's starting rotation are the real stars of this team, as Chris Sale, Max Fried and Reynaldo Lopez all made the NL All-Star team. Sale and Lopez were acquired this winter by the savvy Alex Anthopoulos. Lopez, in particular, has grown close to Ozuna, and made a joke prior to the Home Run Derby about his teammate's expected performance.
Is that Ozuna or Lane Kiffin? It's tough to tell from this angle.
Marcell Ozuna is as polarizing as they come for the Braves
Ozuna's a complicated figure in Atlanta sports. On the one hand, he's turned his career around following a two-year stretch in which he was one of the most disappointing players in the sport, especially given his contract and previous performance. On the other, his off-field troubles are indefensible.
Ozuna was arrested for DUI and in a domestic violence incident. Braves fans rightly booed Ozuna for quite some time after his arrests, and a couple of 40-plus home run seasons won't make anyone forget. The 33-year-old himself has asked for forgiveness, but Ozuna's crimes make that tough to achieve.
"I’m sorry, I know I made a mistake, but I’m a better person now. We’ve all made mistakes. I did too. But, please, don’t judge me for my mistake. I’m a human being. I’m not perfect. But nobody is, you know. Only God," Ozuna said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Sure, no one is perfect, but most of us aren't arrested on DUI, battery and aggravated assault. Second chances are warranted in our society, but what about a third, fourth and beyond?
Ozuna was long the subject of trade rumors and a DFA candidate. His contract was nearly impossible to part ways with, and Anthopoulos's patience has paid off.