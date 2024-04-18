A Braves-Mariners trade package that would break the Cardinals hearts
While the St. Louis Cardinals have long been rumored as a possible trade destination for Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert, could the Braves scoop him up?
By Mark Powell
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert was a hot commodity this winter and for good reason. The M's have a surplus of productive young pitchers. Dealing Gilbert probably isn't in their best interest, but at the right asking price, anyone is available for Jerry DiPoto's squad.
Gilbert has a 2.33 ERA in four starts so far this season. Last year, he had a 3.72 ERA in 32 starts. Durability has yet to be a major concern for this right-hander, which is rare among young starting pitchers these days. He made 32 starts in 2022, as well.
Gilbert is 30-0 when he gets even three runs of support, and the Cardinals have one of the best lineups in baseball at their best. Considering the Cards current rotation is headlined by Sonny Gray and a lacking supporting cast, trading for Gilbert -- even at a hefty expense -- would upgrade their pitching staff and then some.
However, if the Mariners make Gilbert available, the Cardinals will not be alone in their pursuit.
Should the Atlanta Braves trade for Logan Gilbert?
The stunning rise in elbow injuries among pitchers has impacted the Braves, as well. Atlanta ace Spencer Strider is expected to miss the rest of the season. So far, the Braves have replaced him internally with Darius Vines, who has held up his end of the bargain. However, Vines is good for a few spot starts, not pitching deep into October. That is where Gilbert comes in.
What a Braves trade for Logan Gilbert would look like
A trade for Gilbert would come at a steep price. The 28-year-old has three years of arbitration left on his contract. He'd be a prime candidate to sign a team-friendly, long-term extension in Atlanta, a concept Alex Anthopoulos thrives on. Here's what a trade might cost the Braves.
Yes, that is four players for one, including three top-10 prospects. The Braves system isn't as strong as it once was, which is important to note.
ESPN listed Murphy as likely Atlanta trade bait come the deadline, per David Schoenfield:
"Murphy was the No. 20 pick in 2022 and will likely have to improve his velocity to become an impact starter, but he came out of the gate with 6⅔ scoreless innings in High-A and was an athletic two-way player in high school," Schoenfield wrote, while also highlighting the Braves need for starting pitching.
Perdomo is one of the Braves top international prospects and is just 18 years old. He's a lottery ticket, but one who could pan out. The remaining two pitchers have the potential to fill out the bottom half of the Mariners rotation this season or next, assuming they continue to develop. As previously mentioned, Vines is a spot starter right now, and could be more if given the opportunity.
It's a steep ask, but it's what might be required to acquire Gilbert.