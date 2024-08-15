Absolutely random fan is hoarding Michael Harris II’s momentous HR ball
By Austin Owens
After spending a significant amount of time on the IL, Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II returned to Brian Snitker’s lineup card on Wednesday. Harris had been sidelined since June 14 due to a hamstring injury. With the Braves outfield already missing Ronald Acuna Jr., a lot of production was missing.
Hitting fifth in his first game back, Harris stepped up to the plate in the top of the first inning. The Braves had a 1-0 advantage with the bases loaded. This created the perfect scenario for Harris to make a grand return and he did just that.
Michael Harris II won’t get his Braves grand slam ball back
Michael Harris II helped the Braves put a crooked number up in the first inning by blasting a grand slam into the McCovey Cove. Naturally, 'McCovey Cove Dave' was lurking in his kayak and was able to retrieve the baseball.
This marks the 37th homer he has obtained in the water and it appears Michael Harris II won’t get it back. The long ball was the first grand slam of Harris’ career but also the first slam received by McCovey Cove Dave.
Negotiations were attempted between Harris and the fan, including an exchange of a jersey for the baseball. However, they could not come to an agreement. It appears that David O’Brien, Braves beat writer for The Athletic, is not happy with McCovey Cove Dave.
In most cases similar to this, the fan is more than agreeable to take a signed jersey or bat instead of the baseball. With all of the home run balls in McCovey Cove Dave’s collection, it is surprising he will not part ways with Harris’ milestone baseball even if it was the first grand slam he has put into his inventory.