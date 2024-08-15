Sawry not salty: Michael Harris II hits a grand slam in first at-bat back with Braves
By Kinnu Singh
Throughout the 2024 season, the Atlanta Braves have shown the resilience to fight through adversity.
While injuries have plagued Major League Baseball this season, few teams have been decimated like Atlanta. The Braves have managed to push through regardless. Despite trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by 6.5 games in the National League East, the Braves have managed to hold onto their lead for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
The Braves entered Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants with a 63-56 record. They won the first two games of the pivotal four-game series in extra innings, and even overcame umpire C.B. Bucknor to win the series opener on Monday.
For once, the Braves had a positive injury update heading into the third games of the series. The Braves reinstated center fielder Michael Harris II from the 60-day injured list before their matchup against the Giants.
Michael Harris announces his return with a grand slam
Harris stepped up to the plate at the top of the first inning and wasted no time acclimating himself to the Braves lineup. During his first at-bat, Harris knocked a grand slam out of Oracle Park and into the waters of McCovey Cove.
The grand slam gave the Braves a 5-1 lead over the Giants. From there, the rout was on — the Braves expanded their lead to 11-2 by the top of the eighth inning.
The electric moment reminded Atlanta what they had been missing. Harris has been out of the lineup since June 14 with a strained left hamstring.
Before the game, the 23-year-old was batting .250 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 67 games this season. Harris was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2022, and he has hit .285 with 42 home runs and 141 in 319 career games with the Braves.
Harris hit .435 in six games during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, per ESPN. The Braves optioned outfielder Eli White to Triple-A Gwinnett to make space for his return.