Braves' middle infielder issue shouldn't be solved with a misguided trade
By John Buhler
The truth is somewhere in between. For as good as Orlando Arcia was at the plate last season, he has been equally as bad offensively this year. While the defense remains rock solid, you have to wonder how much longer Alex Anthopoulos will allow a walking out to hit in the bottom third of Brian Snitker's lineup every night. Arcia may be on a dirt-cheap contract, but something has to give.
Unfortunately, the Braves would be making a mountain out of a molehill if they panicked and decided to upgrade the shortstop position over Arcia prematurely. Again, he is making virtually nothing for the rest of this year and next as part of the three-year deal he signed to be Atlanta's long-term replacement for Dansby Swanson. I cannot believe we thought it'd be Vaughn Grissom.
However, there is one player potentially on the trading block I would seriously consider acquiring at the deadline if he does become available. That would be Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette. Not only does he have MLB pedigree, but he is the type of player Atlanta used to have in Swanson. Then again, he will not come cheap. Also, we need to be smart about the next guy coming down the pipe.
That would be Atlanta's top infield prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr., who I think should be untouchable.
Atlanta Braves need to focus on other things at the deadline besides SS
After seeing Arcia have his best big-league season to date last year, we have seen a first half from hell for him in all sorts of aspects. His bat has been borderline worthless. He has made a few mental errors in the field. Even more troubling, he has had to miss a few games due to dizziness and whatnot. Truth be told, I think a week of rest and recovery may be exactly what he needed to get back on track.
Since Atlanta's two most glaring needs heading into the deadline are in the outfield and the very back-end of the starting rotation, I would say Anthopoulos is prioritizing trying to address those first. If the right opportunity presents itself to improve in other area of the team, obviously he will take a look at it, see what he's got, and go from there. All I know is that we should not be trading away Alvarez just yet.
While Alvarez's bat has really taken off as he has climbed through the Braves' farm system, it remains to be seen if he has a steady enough of a glove to play every day at shortstop in Atlanta. Again, why did Atlanta let infield and third base coach Ron Washington leave for the opportunity to manage the lowly Los Angeles Angels? I don't trust Matt Tiuasosopo because I don't really know him.
Truth be told, I have no idea if Alvarez's glove will be able to make the leap. It was the biggest reason Atlanta felt comfortable trading Grissom away to the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale. Atlanta is crushing it in that department, as Sale may be the best bet to win NL Cy Young right now. Ultimately, I am still intrigued by what Alvarez has to offer. Therefore, I am not willing to trade him away just yet.
As anyone in Braves Country would say at this stage of the season, in Alex Anthopolous we trust.