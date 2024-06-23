Braves Orlando Arcia trade solution hits the market at the wrong time
By Mark Powell
It's been a really rough go for shortstop Orlando Arcia, who who’s 1-for-24 with eight strikeouts in his past seven games. Arcia's overall numbers aren't much better, as he's hitting .212 with a .586 OPS and moderate power at best.
Arcia made the All-Star team last season and served as a model of success for general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who opted to let Dansby Swanson walk to the Chicago Cubs in favor of the Braves internal options. Arcia emerged as the frontrunner and never looked back, putting up better overall numbers and Swanson offensively and providing stable fielding at a tough position.
2024 hasn't gone well for Arcia, who is signed through the 2026 season if you include his club option. In all likelihood, Arcia has just hit a rough patch like much of the Braves lineup. While Atlanta's has started to turn things around offensively, Arcia's been left behind.
Would the Braves consider moving off Orlando Arcia? And for who?
My guess is that the Braves don't move on from Arcia just yet. Doing so would be unwise given his performance just last season. However, if they were, a plausible replacement is about to hit the trade market.
It's been a tough year for the Toronto Blue Jays, which sit in last place in the crowded AL East. Toronto is not a playoff team, despite what Ross Atkins might think. They'd be best-served getting what they can now for some of their star players. One of those said players -- Bo Bichette -- can play shortstop and is more than capable at the plate. Bichette is one of the best slugging infielders in baseball, and would cost a premium with several years left on his contract.
Bichette won't be a free agent until 2026, the same year as Arcia. The difference is that he'll be making at least $10 million more than the Braves current answer at shortstop.
If Atlanta wants better production at the plate than Arcia, their best bet might be an internal option in Nacho Alvarez, who is red-hot in the Braves system. Bichette is an expense the Braves cannot afford given their other needs.