It's actually time for the Braves to hit the panic button

#Braves drop opener at Baltimore, 4-0, their 4th consecutive loss. After going 12+ months w/out being shut out, they've been blanked twice in 6 games. They are 17-23 in their past 40 and 2-5 on this trip w/ 2 games left vs. O's. Now 9 1/2 behind Philly, could be 10 later tonight.