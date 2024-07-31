Braves' plan for Jorge Soler will have fans reminiscing big time over 2021
By John Buhler
So much has changed since Jorge Soler last played for the Atlanta Braves. He has been around the National League since leaving Atlanta after coming over from Kansas City. Soler spent time with the Miami Marlins, playing most recently with the San Francisco Giants. He returns to Atlanta alongside another familiar face in right-handed relief pitcher Luke Jackson. Can they help recreate the magic?
Atlanta needs to do something because whatever the Braves have been doing hasn't been working. Manager Brian Snitker has been adamant about waiting for the bats to wake up. It has been nearly a season-long slumber for the lumber. In the meantime, this was only trade of significance the Braves made at the deadline. No other reinforcements are coming. These are our guys we ride and die with.
To get us even more in our feels, you will never guess where Snitker is planning on pencilling in Soler into the lineup. All signs point to him playing in the outfield, probably over in right like he previously did in Atlanta. Even more so, the expectation is that he will be batting leadoff for the Braves going forward. This is what he did during the 2021 World Series run previously, but so much has changed.
This will require moving Jarred Kelenic down in the batting order, who has done quite well in this role.
This was not what I was expecting for the Braves to do, but I am coming around on the adjustment.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Atlanta Braves to have Jorge Soler hitting leadoff in his glorious return
When Soler was traded over from Kansas City three years ago, it wasn't like he was setting the world on fire at the plate or in the field. The same can be said for what he was doing as a member of the Giants. San Francisco has really lost its way of late. The Giants were teetering on the fence of being a buyer or a seller, but ultimately chose the later. As for Atlanta, they felt they didn't need to add much.
Admittedly, it is going to be next to impossible to recreate the magic that was the 2021 World Series run. The Braves caught lightning in a bottle and played with a level of confidence and poise in the postseason I haven't seen since before I could shave my face. That was a team that wasn't afraid of anyone. That team had so many dogs. Now they have guys who can put up numbers, but they don't.
For now, all it takes is for one win to become a winning streak and everything falls into place. The Braves are probably not catching the Philadelphia Phillies in the division, but this should still be one of the six best teams in the National League. That means postseason for these boys and boy, they better be ready. Atlanta is not winning it all this season, but the Braves could have a say in who does.
If Soler hits another three-run bomb that goes outside Minute Maid Park, we are living in a simulation.