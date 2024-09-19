Braves receive major reinforcement in time for crucial Marlins series, but is it too late?
No team has been ravaged by injuries more than the Atlanta Braves. Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. have both missed most of the season and won't return until 2025. Austin Riley is done for the remainder of the regular season, and it's anyone's best guess as to when he can return if the Braves make the postseason. Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy, Max Fried, and Reynaldo Lopez have all missed substantial time due to injuries.
Fortunately for Atlanta, most of those players have returned by now, and another reinforcement is on the way. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta's star second baseman who has been out since late July, is officially set to return for Atlanta's weekend series against the Miami Marlins according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Getting Albies back in any capacity is a huge win for the Braves. The question is, though, is it too little too late?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Braves receive major reinforcement in time for stretch run, but already face uphill battle
Getting Albies back, even if he's only going to be hitting right-handed exclusively, is very crucial for the Braves. First of all, Albies has always been an elite hitter from the right side. Second, Albies, even only right-handed, is better than one of Whit Merrifield or Gio Urshela, who had been playing in his absence.
The timing of Albies return, though, leaves a lot to be desired. With their win on Thursday, Atlanta now trails the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks by 1.5 games, with both of them set to play later on Thursday. They could be 1.0 game out or 2.0 games out entering this Marlins series depending on how those games go. The Braves have nine games remaining on their schedule.
Ultimately, Atlanta's season could easily come down to what they do in a three-game series against the Mets. Having Albies back for those games is crucial for several of reasons.
First, he has a .775 OPS at Truist Park this season, far better than his .665 road mark. Second, he has driven in six runs in six games against the Mets this season. Third, the 20 home runs he has hit against the Mets in his career are the most he has hit against any opponent.
To sum up, Albies has hit much better at home, played well against the Mets this season, and hit for more power against them in his career than any other team. That series being their most important one makes his return that much sweeter.
With their history and with the way they've been able to hang around all season, it's foolish to rule Atlanta out of it until they're mathematically eliminated. Having Albies, even if he isn't 100 percent, gives them a shot at actually pulling this thing off and making the postseason.