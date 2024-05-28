A Braves-Red Sox trade to fill Ronald Acuña Jr. void and help bullpen
For the entire 2024 season, the Atlanta Braves have had a hole to patch in their bullpen. They've often been rumored to be looking towards the trade market to do so. But now, the holes on their roster have gotten even bigger.
The Braves have recently lost their superstar outfielder, Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season, following a full ACL tear that is requiring surgery.
Not only does Atlanta need to find some more reliable pitching, but they need an offensive-minded corner outfielder to pick up some of the slack after losing Acuna for the year.
Luckily, they could tackle two bird with one stone in a deal with the Boston Red Sox.
A Red Sox-Braves trade sending Kenley Jansen, Tyler O'Neill to Atlanta
The Red Sox are in a tough spot. They are playing in the toughest division in baseball, and they don't have a talented enough roster to compete with the Yankees or Orioles this season. But that doesn't mean they need a full-scale rebuild, rather just a roster reload.
This would involve trading away all the players on expiring contracts, shedding some money from their payroll, and loading their farm system for the next few years, starting with Kenley Jansen and Tyler O'Neill. Two players the Atlanta Braves could desperately use.
Boston likely won't be interested in moving these two players for long-term, project prospects. That's why a deal for the Braves No. 8, Kuehler, No. 14, Vines and No. 26, Franklin V, makes perfect sense for Boston.
Vines and Franklin V could both make the Red Sox roster this season, especially when the season begins to wind down later in the year. They are two MLB-ready players, albeit, they won't be world-beaters as of now.
Kuehler on the other hand, comes with All-Star potential. He may not be ready for the big leagues as soon as the other two, but featuring a fastball that can reach 98 MPH and as many as seven distinct pitches, the righty could be a gem for the Red Sox.
For Atlanta, losing these prospects is fine by them, if they receive the production they need from O'Neill and Jansen.
O'Neill is currently slashing .236/.343/.500, good for an OPS+ of 133. He also comes with spectacular corner outfield defense. He would be an immediate upgrade in the Atlanta outfield, mixing in as a middle-of-the-lineup bat.
Jansen would fill the hole in the bullpen as well. Operating as Boston's closer, Jansen wouldn't receive the same load of pressure in Atlanta. He would work mainly 7th and 8th innings, with an occasional save opportunity in specific circumstances.
Atlanta needs two players like this. I wouldn't be surprised if they tackle both roster holes in one deal. This move with the Red Sox makes perfect sense for both sides.