4 Braves dream trade targets to replace Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Atlanta Braves were dealt a potentially fatal blow on Sunday, when it was announced that Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL. This is Acuña's second season-ending ACL injury, having now torn both knees. With Spencer Strider also sidelined until 2025, the Braves are without arguably their two best players the rest of the way.
Of course, it's not time for Atlanta fans to throw in the towel. This Braves team is among the deepest in all of baseball. Even with several injuries and a few pronounced slumps, Atlanta is 30-21. The Philadelphia Phillies are holding steady atop the NL East, currently six games ahead, but the Braves are on track for a postseason spot.
The Braves still have several All-Stars populating the lineup. Sean Murphy and Austin Riley both returned from injuries recently, while Marcell Ozuna has been spearheading the offense with MVP-level production. There have been notable slumps across the board — Riley, Matt Olson, previously Acuña — but that only serves a sense of optimism. The bats will come alive eventually, and Atlanta should make up ground in the standings once that happens.
Atlanta's bullpen has been among the best in baseball all season, even without Strider. That helps. Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are All-Star locks at their current pace, while Max Fried and Charlie Morton continue to operate stably in the middle of the rotation. The Braves need to figure out the fifth starter spot, but even with several seemingly catastrophic injuries piling up, Alex Anthopoulos has both time and flexibility on his side.
Expect the Braves to target pitching ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. We can also expect the Braves to target outfield depth. Here are the best options within the realm of reason.
4. Braves can poach Dylan Carlson from Cardinals
This is the Alex Anthopoulos special. On the surface, Dylan Carlson falls short of the "dream" label. He's batting .103 through 29 at-bats for the St. Louis Cardinals, relegated to bench duties on one of the MLB's most disappointing teams. How does he move the needle for Atlanta?
Well, for starters, it shouldn't cost too much to acquire him. Anthopoulos is always on the prowl for value adds. Carlson is still 25 years old with two years of team control on his contract and ample long-term upside. It has been tough sledding since Carlson finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting back in 2021, but at the same time, he's a former ROY candidate on a dirt-cheap contract
The Braves can buy low and hope that a change of scenery is all Carlson needs. FanSided's Zach Pressnell laid it out best.
"Dylan Carlson has been horrendous for the Cardinals this season. But the outfielder is still just 25 years old, under team control for two more seasons and has flashed potential as an MLB outfielder in the past... It would be a risk for Atlanta given Carlson's 2024 play. The Braves need to begin putting the pieces together to fill the hole of Acuña and if Carlson can return to his rookie form, he would be a huge step in the right direction."
Why not swing for the proverbial fences without actually risking much?
3. Braves can reunite with Nationals' Eddie Rosario
Both of Atlanta's left field staples from last season — Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar — are on different teams this season. The Jarred Kelenic trade provided Atlanta with more than enough justification for that decision, not to mention the Adam Duvall signing. Now that Duvall is posted up in right field, however, there's reason to explore a reunion.
The Rosario experience hasn't been particularly great for Washington Nationals fans. He's slashing .172/.288/.366 across 134 at-bats. He has seven home runs and 18 RBI, but Rosario has been far too inconsistent at the plate. A common theme from his most recent Atlanta campaigns.
Still, most Braves fans have a soft spot in their heart for Rosario. He was the 2021 NLCS MVP and helped Atlanta win the World Series — all after he arrived via midseason trade to cover for an injured Acuña. Maybe history can repeat itself. Maybe good vibes and the deliberate invocation of history can lead Atlanta to the promised land.
In reality, Rosario isn't going to step into the Braves' lineup and return to prime form. He can, however, give Atlanta another body to toggle around the outfield. It also continues the trend of 2021 reunions with Duvall, so it's hard to deny the move from a sentimental standpoint. The Nats aren't going to ask for an arm and a leg — probably just a prospect to be named later or something.
2. Braves can dial up Phillies and ask for Whit Merrifield
The Phillies are 38-17, off to one of the best starts in MLB history. Not much has gone wrong for Rob Thomson's squad, but there are nitpicks. There always are. One consistent point of frustration for fans has been the performance of Whit Merrifield, who inked a one-year, $8 million contract in the offseason.
Merrifield was an All-Star last season, but he signed with Philadelphia to compete for a championship as the ultimate bench utilityman. Merrifield is comfortable at second base or in the outfield. He has traditionally been quite the force on offense, too. A three-time All-Star, Merrifield led the MLB in at-bats, doubles, and stolen bases in 2021 — an impressive accomplishment that speaks to his durability, versatility, and athleticism.
At 35 years old, however, Merrifield appears to be bumping up against the end of his prime. He has been a frequent point of weakness when filling in for Bryson Stott at second, slashing .187/.267/.286 with two home runs and four RBI across 91 AB with Philadelphia. Those numbers won't cut it — and could make Merrifield's expiring contract available to the highest bidder at the trade deadline.
The Phillies aren't eager to save the Braves' season, obviously. That could make this a particularly challenging acquisition for Alex Anthopoulos and the front office. All the same, it's worth placing the call and gauging Philadelphia's interest. Merrifield is a strong candidate to bounce back in a new setting and he provides depth at several positions, not just in right field.
1. Braves can save Tommy Pham from White Sox
Step aside, Oakland Athletics. The Chicago White Sox are the new most embarrassing franchise in the MLB, facing stiff competition from the Miami Marlins. Chicago is as aimless and uncompetitive as ever, so there's little incentive to keep expiring vets around. That is especially true of Tommy Pham, who was traded midseason in 2023 — from the New York Mets to the Arizona Diamondbacks — and ended up winning the National League. Perhaps Atlanta can replicate that success.
Pham has been one of the exceedingly few bright spots for Chicago, slashing .315/.361/.459 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 111 AB. Perhaps the White Sox don't want to sacrifice one of their few consistent sources of offense, but in reality, it can't get much worse. The focus in Chicago's front office should be on retooling for the future.
The Braves can't expect elite defense from Pham at 36 years old, but he's a tried and true offensive weapon who proved his mettle on the postseason stage. He can immediately jump-start the Braves' laggy offense, perhaps setting off a chain reaction the Braves desperately need.
He probably won't stick around after the season, but as long as Chicago is reasonable with its asking price, Pham would be the same sort of savvy half-season rental that flipped Atlanta's season into overdrive back in 2021. This feels like a no-brainer.