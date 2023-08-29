Denver police arrest 2 men who harassed Ronald Acuña Jr. at Coors Field
Braves MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr. was knocked to the ground by two fans at Coors Field, both of whom have now been arrested.
What ultimately became a rout in favor of the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on Monday night was wholly overshadowed by an incident in right field involving MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr.
During the seventh-inning stretch as the Braves defense came onto the field once more, one fan ran directly to Acuña in right field and put his arm around him, innocuously seemingly looking for a picture with the Braves superstar. Then things got a bit scarier.
Another fan then ran out of the stands and into right field as security tried to pry the first fan off of Acuña and knocked the outfielder to the ground on his backside. The fans were then corralled by security and removed from Coors Field. And on Tuesday, they were both identified and brought into custody, as was an unnamed juvenile male who also got onto the field but quickly went back into the stands.
As reported by 9News, Jefferson Gonazels-Merida and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz were arrested by Denver police on charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace. Both men are from Denver, according to the arrest records.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s unwelcomed on-filed visitors arrested
Thankfully, everyone involved in the situation was ultimately okay. Acuña relayed as much after the game and the reports indicated the same for the two men who were arrested.
After the game, rather than admonishing the fans' behavior and coming onto the field, the Braves star undoubtedly took the high road with his comments to the media through an interpreter, via SI.com.
"I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures," Acuña said. "I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s okay. We’re all okay and I hope they’re okay."
Given that the Braves outfielder, who was dominant in the 14-4 victory for Atlanta with a home run, four RBI, five runs scored, and his 60th and 61st stolen bases on the season, was taken to the ground in the incident, things could've certainly been much worse.
Though the situation certainly isn't an indictment of Denver, it'd be a safe bet to say that security might be beefed up for the second game of the series between the Braves and Rockies on Tuesday night.