4 Braves-Cardinals trades for Alex Anthopoulos to steal from John Mozeliak
Since Alex Anthopoulos took over the Atlanta Braves roster, it's been one stroke of genius -- or perhaps dark magic -- after another. Whether you're looking at Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Jarred Kelenic, Aaron Bummer or a handful of others, Anthopoulos is the straw that has stirred the drink in the Braves organization, and that drink is one of the best rosters in baseball.
Having said that, the Braves roster could still use some help. Whether because of injuries or underperformance in the 2024 season, we've seen some cracks start to form a bit. The lineup, even with Murphy and Austin Riley missing time, doesn't need much in the way of reinforcements but the pitching staff could be upgraded before the looming MLB Trade Deadline. And one of the biggest projected sellers, the St. Louis Cardinals, have a number of options that could help Atlanta's problems.
But what would the Braves have to give up to find pitching help from the Cardinals? Let's take a look at four different Braves-Cardinals trades for four separate pitchers and the packages Atlanta would have to send to likely be able to acquire them before the trade deadline.
4. Braves-Cardinals trade package for RP Andrew Kittredge
As mentioned, there aren't many holes on the Braves roster but there is certainly a world where they could make upgrades to feel a bit more confident in the bullpen with the sporadic struggles of A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek not returning to form this season.
Someone like veteran Andrew Kittredge, the 34-year-old right-hander who is a free agent after this season and who the Cardinals acquired in a trade this offseason, could be a solid answer to that. And given his contract status, he likely wouldn't cost Anthopoulos much at all to make such a deal.
Sending the Cardinals someone like left-hander Dylan Dodd could make a ton of sense in a deal like this. Atlanta's No. 15 prospect just entered his first year of contractual control last year, giving him five years left. While he's 25 years old, he got his first major league experience. Yes, it resulted in a 7.60 ERA but he was more inconsistent than just downright awful.
Left-handed arms are not easy to come by and Dodd has a future in baseball. However, the Braves farm system is rich with arms, so trading him shouldn't be of concern while St. Louis should be intrigued given what the future of their pitching staff currently looks like.
3. Braves-Cardinals trade package for SP Sonny Gray
Looking at the Cardinals roster right now and, more importantly, individual performance so far in the 2024 season, Sonny Gray is the white whale. He was signed in free agency this offseason to a three-year, $75 million deal with a club option for the 2027 season at $30 million. But when you look at what he's done in St. Louis and how bad the Cards have been, you understand why he'd be enticing as a trade target.
Through seven starts, Gray has posted a 3.05 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He's been the stalwart of the Cardinals rotation, even if he hasn't gotten the help. And while his controllable years and no-trade clause make things interesting, he could be worth giving up a big-time haul for the Braves trying to solidify the back end of the rotation and, additionally, possibly preparing for life after Max Fried, who is a free agent after this season.
The Braves would be sending their No. 1, 12 and 28 prospects, respectively, to get this deal done for Gray. But the fits of these prospects make too much sense. At just 21 years old, AJ Smith-Shawver already has MLB experience and the stuff to potentially be an ace for years to come for the Cardinals. McCabe, meanwhile, has hit well at every level to this point and, while the 24-year-old is blocked in Atlanta's system, the uncertain futures of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado for St. Louis could give him a chance.
Is this trade likely? Probably not. However, it's one that, when you give it real consideration, could work out best for both clubs in the long run and in the immediate future.
2. Braves-Cardinals trade package for RP Ryan Helsley
It's difficult to not be wowed every time that Ryan Helsley takes the bump as a reliever. The righty flamethrower just simply has some of the nastiest stuff in the big leagues but, to make that even better, he knows how to use it with tremendous effect.
In 20 appearances this season, Helsley has been dominant with a 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a 10.3 K per 9 rate. He's been the goods but, with just one year of club control remaining after the 2024 season, he could fetch a substantial return for the Cardinals if there is a fire sale and they look to stock up for the future.
As for the Braves, getting Helsley into the mix for the back end of the bullpen would be massive as he could push Minter into a different role and potentially swap back-and-forth with Raisel Iglesias in the closer role. They also get Zach Showalter, a right-hander with some promise, as they give up two Top 12 prospects, including their No. 1 in Smith-Shawver, along with another Top 30 prospect in 19-year-old Seth Keller, who has a sub-2.50 ERA in Single-A right now this season.
That could set up the Cardinals for the future much better while helping the Braves now to have one of the better bullpens in baseball.
1. Braves-Cardinals trade package for SP Kyle Gibson
Kyle Gibson certainly doesn't have the name value of Gray, Helsley or maybe even Kittredge. But the veteran righty is one of the most reliable arms in the league and has been for quite some time. It's one of the reasons that the Cardinals signed him this offseason in free agency to fill out the rotation and he's delievered exactly what you would expect.
Through nine starts this season, Gibson has a 4.09 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP for the year. He's not been dominant by any means but the Braves also don't need dominant. Simply, they could use a veteran as the fifth man in the rotation and, as Gibson has only a club option for 2025 remaining on his deal, that could be a nice addition who won't cost the same arm and a leg that Gray or Helsley would to acquire.
Yes, the Braves are giving up the No. 10 and 15 prospects in the system to get this done. But consider that their Top 5 prospects along with their No. 8 prospect are all pitchers as well, they have some flexibility to deal some of the arms in the building down on the farm. That's what the Cardinals should want.
Meanwhile, Atlanta would get Gibson for the rest of this season and, once Spencer Strider returns at some point in 2025, they would have the club option to potentially slot Gibson into the Charlie Morton role as the veteran is expected to retire after this year. Sounds like a move that would be right up Anthopoulos' alley.