A Braves trade with NL East rival for playoff hero to replace Ronald Acuña Jr.

Eddie Rosario signed with the Nationals today ending his time with the Atlanta Braves



Let’s look back at his iconic 2021 NLCS against the Dodgers:



AVG: .560

HR: 3

RBI: 9

OPS: 1.647 😧

Hits: 14 (MLB record)

Total Bases: 26



Forever a Braves legend