Braves Rumors: Surprise reunion, Morton's problem, Sonny Gray latest
- Could the Atlanta Braves bring back Jason Heyward or Adam Duvall?
- Charlie Morton is back, but what's the issue?
- Sonny Gray received a qualifying offer, which complicates things for the Braves.
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Sonny Gray given his qualifying offer, which complicates things
If the Atlanta Braves want to add a frontline starting pitcher this offseason, Sonny Gray may be their most realistic bet. After Charlie Morton opted in to the final season of his own contract, the Braves essentially have $20 million less to play with. It doesn't help that Gray was given his own qualifying offer on Monday, further complicating a potential match in the ATL.
The Twins were smart to give Gray a qualifying offer, as they are still hopeful for a reunion. The one-year, $20.5 million contract offer essentially gives the Twins first dibs. If Gray accepts, then he'll remain in Minnesota. If he declines -- which is the far more likely outcome here -- the Twins will receive some draft capital when he signs elsewhere.
Gray hinted at a willingness to take less money for the chance to sign with a winner when the Twins were knocked out of the postseason. That was music to Alex Anthopoulos's ears.
“We want to go to a place where you feel wanted,” said Gray, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. “I don’t know if this is the right thing to say before going to become a free agent, but I’ll say it because it’s honest. Money is not the ultimate factor for me. Never has been. Having said that, you want to be valued appropriately. … There are a lot of factors that go into those decisions. It’s not only me making it. As anyone who’s known me throughout the course of this year and last year, there are a lot of other things that go into it, my wife and my kids a big part of it. But I do love it here.”
Gray loves Minnesota, but the odds of them signing a 34-year-old to a long contract are slim to none. In Atlanta, he'd be a perfect fit, though the Braves would likely have to forfeit several draft selections.