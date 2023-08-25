Braves Rumors: Marcell Ozuna hate, Kyle Wright return, Orlando Arcia future
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Why is Marcell Ozuna receiving so much hate from rivals? Kyle Wright returned to the mound in Rome. Is Orlando Arcia's future murky?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Why is Marcell Ozuna receiving so much hate?
In many ways, Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna has earned the treatment he receives from rival fanbases. Ozuna was involved in a domestic violence case and shortly thereafter was caught driving under the influence. Alex Anthopoulos came close to cutting him loose, were it not for his contract and the potential to catch fire at any given moment. Ozuna was a bad baseball player for the better part of two years, until he wasn't.
This season, Ozuna has found his power stroke once again, becoming one of the more exciting hitters in Atlanta's lineup. The Braves are the best team in baseball, hence the hatred they receive from rival fanbases. It was odd, though, to see SNY's Jerry Blevins add another layer to the Mets-Braves rivalry.
Yes, Ozuna is alleged to have done some indefensible things, but does that really make the team as a whole impossible to root for, as Blevins suggests? Or is this more about the uniform Ozuna is wearing?
In 2016, the New York Mets welcomed shortstop Jose Reyes back into the fold with open arms after he was accused of domestic violence as a member of the Colorado Rockies. This isn't some gotcha moment, it's public knowledge and, unfortunately, the way our industry is. Players are celebrated for what they did on the field, and their lives off the field are ignored. Most teams have once employed a deplorable individual because of their ability to swing a baseball bat or throw at a high velocity.
It doesn't make things right, but it's an industry problem. Rooting for the Braves does not equate to approving of domestic violence. That's a pretty major overstep.