Braves Rumors: Reunion in the making, Rosario replacement, bullpen decision
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Who will replace Eddie Rosario in left field?
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Sunday that the Braves are unlikely to pick up Eddie Rosario's option and will need to find a new option in left field. Rosario got the majority of his reps against right-handed pitching this season, while Kevin Pillar filled in against lefties. The Braves would prefer a more permanent solution at the position.
FanSided's Chris Kline posed three potential replacements for Rosario, all three of whom will be free agents. Tommy Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Tommy Pham was three potential replacements for Rosario. Pham is likely to be the most sought-after, especially if he keeps his price tag down. Pederson is a familiar face, but coming off a down year by his standards. Gurriel was an All-Star in 2023 and a likely candidate to stay in Arizona.
With that in mind, we'd pitch Pham as the best looming replacement, if Anthopoulos can pull it off. Kline explained Pham's strengths in an article on Sunday:
"At 35 years old, Pham doesn't offer the same potential longevity as Gurriel. He's also less proficient in the field. The Braves should probably prefer the All-Star with Gold Glove upside, but Pham will probably require a cheaper contract with less long-term committment. There's a world in which the Braves prefer Pham on a one-year deal over Gurriel on a five-year deal, for example. Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed financially, so Alex Anthopoulos will have to be smart with the swings he takes in free agency," Kline wrote.
Another short-term replacement makes more sense for Atlanta, and Pham could offer that option.