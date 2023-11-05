Braves Rumors: Reunion in the making, Rosario replacement, bullpen decision
- Could the Atlanta Braves reuinite with Jorge Soler or Joc Pederson?
- Who will replace Eddie Rosario in left field?
- Braves make another bullpen business decision with Brad Hand
By Mark Powell
Braves rumors: Is a Joc Pederson or Jorge Soler reunion coming?
Atlanta could pursue a reunion with several members of their 2021 World Series core this offseason, most notably Joc Pederson or Jorge Soler. Both can play left field if called upon, though Pederson is likely the better option there if we're being honest.
Soler and Pederson will forever be World Series heroes in Atlanta. They can get a free drink whenever they want it. Chris Kline pitched Pederson as a potential Eddie Rosario replacement on Sunday, and the math makes sense especially if the Braves can land him on an affordable deal.
"With Pederson, there are concerns about his inconsistency. He started last season strong, but saw his production plummet after the All-Star break. The Giants ultimately missed the postseason. Also of note was Pederson's prominence in the DH spot for San Francisco. He has experience as a corner outfielder, but Pederson is a significant defensive negative. In fact, the Braves might want to think of Pederson as a potential DH if Marcell Ozuna gets traded, rather than a full-time left fielder," Kline wrote.
Soler is more complicated. If re-signed, the Braves would also prefer him as a full-time DH, a spot Marcell Ozuna currently fills. Soler will also be more expensive after declining his player option and becoming a free agent, as he's coming off another home run-filled season.