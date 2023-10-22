Braves Rumors: Ron Washington's future, Sonny Gray connection, free-agent spending
- The Atlanta Braves could have a tough decision to make on Ron Washington's future.
- Why Sonny Gray makes a surprising amount of sense for Atlanta.
- How much will the Braves spend in free agency?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Sonny Gray makes a surprising amount of sense for Atlanta
Sonny Gray rebuilt his career in Minnesota, but at 34 years old, his ultimate goal is to win a World Series at this point. Gray could arguably do that with the Twins -- they made the ALDS this season after winning the AL Central. Residing in the worst division in baseball has its perks.
However, with Gray a free agent this season, expect the veteran righty to shop himself around some. Gray has insisted money is not his top priority, which is exactly what Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves want to hear this offseason.
“We want to go to a place where you feel wanted,” said Gray, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. “I don’t know if this is the right thing to say before going to become a free agent, but I’ll say it because it’s honest. Money is not the ultimate factor for me. Never has been. Having said that, you want to be valued appropriately. … There are a lot of factors that go into those decisions. It’s not only me making it. As anyone who’s known me throughout the course of this year and last year, there are a lot of other things that go into it, my wife and my kids a big part of it. But I do love it here.”
Gray loves Minneapolis. There is nothing pulling him in a different direction. Yet, with Kyle Wright out for the 2024 season and Charlie Morton's future up in the air, Gray could be a frontline starter in Atlanta's rotation, and join the winningest team in the sport in the process.