Braves Rumors: Ron Washington replacements, Ohtani dream dead, Fried trade?
With the GM meetings now over, the Atlanta Braves face some tough questions. Who will replace Ron Washington? Is Shohei Ohtani on the table? And what about Max Fried's extension?
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Is a Max Fried trade on the table?
While signing Max Fried to a contract extension this offseason would be a bit of a surprise, it would be downright shocking for Alex Anthopoulos to trade the team's co-ace without a backup plan in place. There are plenty of reasons to re-sign Fried now. He's coming off an injury, and he only has a year remaining on his deal. Should the two sides fail to reach an agreement before next winter, it's tough to see Fried returning to the Braves in 2025.
Anthopoulos likes to think outside the box. Perhaps if he could receive a good haul on Fried now -- including some MLB-ready talent -- then a trade makes sense. However, it's safe to assume he would have to be blown away. Fried will be over 30 when his contract runs up, but he's the type of pitcher who should age well since he hardly relies on his velocity.
FanSided's Chris Kline linked Fried to some teams in an opinion piece on Sunday. The Orioles, Red Sox and Angels all make sense for Fried's services. If Fried does reach free agency, expect him to head back west, where he's from, and sign with the Angels or Dodgers. The Red Sox are always looking for upgrades, especially under new president of baseball operations Craig Breslow. However, Baltimore is a dark horse I would keep an eye on given their young talent and need for a true ace. Here is Kline's argument:
"Fried would immediately assume the top ace mantle in Baltimore's rotation. All of the Orioles' top starters at the moment are right-handed. Fried would add an elite southpaw to the mix. He pitches to contact as well as any pitcher, which suits him well to the Orioles' elite defense. There's a real chance Fried could push Baltimore to the next level of contention."
If Baltimore prefers to trade for its next ace rather than make a move via free agency, Fried might be their guy.