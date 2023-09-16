Braves Rumors: Ronald Acuña Jr. injury, Morton retirement hint, prospect dominance
- Is Charlie Morton seriously thinking about retirement (again)?
- A quick check-up on A.J. Smith-Shawver, Darius Vines
- Ronald Acuña gives an update on his calf issue
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Charlie Morton gets emotional talking about possible final days with team
Braves pitcher Charlie Morton certainly sounded like he was playing his final ball games with the team in a recent interview.
This year, much has been speculated about Morton's impending retirement, from Morton himself commenting on the haziness of his future to ESPN's Buster Olney lately claiming that the Braves have had internal discussions about picking up Morton's 2024 option.
After the Braves clinched their sixth consecutive division title this week, Morton had more to say about what his immediate future holds.
Morton told reporters, "I've grown to really appreciate my time with this group, the guys in this room. The thought of not being around them anymore, because it is such a special group, it makes me sad. Seeing everybody being able to be in the moment expressing the happiness, the joy... just giving up an hour where we can appreciate what we've accomplished is... there's nothing like this."
And for the final kicker, Morton said, "I look forward to spending the last days of my career with the guys in this room."
Those comments sound like Morton is ready to hang it up this season, although the veteran refrained from making a decision in that moment.
When a reporter probed whether Morton was giving a definitive answer on his potential retirement, he quickly responded with a smile, "No." He added, "In reality, I know I'm at the very, very backend. I can't imagine a better scenario than to be in the room with these guys."
Morton, who turns 40 in November, has recorded a 3.42 ERA this season and has been able to maintain a high level of consistency throughout these past three years in Atlanta.
If the Braves go on to win it all this season, one has to imagine Morton would want to bid his farewell from the summit.