Braves Rumors: Ronald Acuña Jr. injury, Morton retirement hint, prospect dominance
- Is Charlie Morton seriously thinking about retirement (again)?
- A quick check-up on A.J. Smith-Shawver, Darius Vines
- Ronald Acuña gives an update on his calf issue
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Ronald Acuña Jr. provides update on right calf
Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Friday's game against the Miami Marlins due to right calf tightness. In the same ballpark where Acuña tore his ACL in 2021, the NL MVP candidate apparently felt a "cramp" during a play in the seventh inning when he chased a grounder from Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Acuña was taken out early in the Braves' loss to the Marlins for precautionary reasons and provided Braves fans with a hopeful update following the game.
He said, "I feel good. It just felt like a cramp. We'll just see how I come in tomorrow and how I'm feeling and if I can play."
This season, there have been several notable firsts for the four-time All-Star who currently leads his team in batting average (.337) and is on track to win the coveted NL MVP award. Acuña, who recently made history for founding the 60-30 club, went 2-for-3 on Friday and surpassed 200 hits for the first time in his career.
Having already clinched the NL East and with just two weeks left in the regular season, the Braves are making the wise choice to treat Acuña's calf issue with the utmost caution. As Acuña himself stated, hopefully, it's just a minor cramp and nothing more.
Even if Acuña sits out Saturday's afternoon fixture against the Marlins, fans shouldn't have much reason to worry right now.