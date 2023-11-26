Braves rumors: Sonny Gray problem, Nola offer, another missed opportunity
Why Sonny Gray signing with the Braves is no guarantee. What did Atlanta actually offer Aaron Nola? And another starter may be off the board soon.
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Sonny Gray may not sign in Atlanta after all
Sonny Gray was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2023, and one of the best starting pitchers available on the free-agent market. What's even better is that his age makes Gray affordable on a deal far shorter than the likes of Aaron Nola, who signed a seven-year deal with the Phillies earlier this offseason.
Gray has made it clear that winning is his primary objective. The Braves are a known suitor, and seem likely to make an offer in the coming days, especially once Yoshinobu Yamamoto helps set the pitching market. If the Braves can get Gray for lower than $23 million AAV, that's a win for the organization and Alex Anthopoulos. With Max Fried and Charlie Morton coming off the books after 2024, Atlanta will need starters they can rely on.
Atlanta will be well over the luxury tax if they sign Gray, however, which is a dilemma for them moving forward. David O'Brien explained the Braves looming problem after they signed Reynaldo Lopez.
"However, even if the Braves signed Gray to a contract with an average annual value of only about $22 million, it would ensure the team moves well above MLB’s luxury-tax threshold ($237 million) for the second consecutive year and, unless they traded a significant salary, it would also push them more than $20 million above the threshold. That would trigger an additional 12 percent surcharge on top of the 30 percent penalty they’d already owe," O'Brien wrote.
While money shouldn't really be an object to Atlanta improving its roster, especially coming off a record-breaking regular season, it's something every owner takes into consideration before signing off on such a move. This is why Gray signing with the Braves is far from a guarantee.