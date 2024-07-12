Most logical Braves trade target could barely cost them pennies on the dollar
By Austin Owens
For the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series 2021, it took some work at the trade deadline. Three years later, Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has his work cut out for him to make Atlanta a playoff threat.
The Braves currently sit 9.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East but hold the top NL Wild Card spot by 4.0 games. Atlanta's pitching has been solid in 2024 but the offense has failed to provide fans with an encore after a historic 2023.
Reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is out for the season with an ACL tear and Michael Harris II is close to returning but has missed a significant amount of time with a hamstring injury. If the Braves want to compete in October, they will have to acquire some outfield help, but who will they call ahead of the deadline?
Braves trade target Tommy Pham may come at extremely cheap cost
We have seen what coming to Atlanta did for Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario in 2021. A player that could provide very similar attributes to that of these four is Tommy Pham of the Chicago White Sox.
Pham is on a one-year, $3 million deal. With the Braves currently about $33 million above the luxury tax threshold, Anthopoulos will be shopping for bargains. Tommy Pham is 36 years old and is hitting .259 with 4 home runs and 16 RBIs in 57 games this season.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report connected teh Braves to Pham in a potential trade to address the need in the outfield. But what stood out was the proposal, a deal that would only cost Atlanta Single-A pitcher and No. 29 prospect Seth Keller to get done.
The asking price for Pham should be cheap and something the Braves could easily afford. With Harris II on the cusp of return and Jarred Kelenic's recent production, Pham could fill that third outfield spot that has left much to be desired this year for Atlanta.
Anthopoulos seems to always have something up his sleeve but this season feels tricky compared to years past. With the Braves performance to date and the injuries they have faced, it may not make a whole lot of sense for them to go "all-in" at this year's trade deadline.
It is far more realistic that the Braves acquire cheaper pieces that are impending free agents rather than trading away top prospects for bigger names. If Atlanta were to inquire about the bigger names on the trade block, like Randy Arozarena for example, they would likely have to part ways with some of their top pitching prospects.
AJ Smith-Shawver, Owen Murphy, Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach are all pitching prospects that teams would be wanting from Atlanta. With these being pitchers who will be MLB-ready sooner rather than later, the Braves will most likely make these four individuals untouchable.
Thus, a trade for someone like Pham at this price tag at the trade deadline fits more of what the Braves should be looking for.