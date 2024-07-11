Seattle columnist blasts Mariners months after Jarred Kelenic trade to Braves
By Austin Owens
When Eddie Rosario and Kevin Pillar elected free agency following the 2023 season, the Atlanta Braves had a vacancy in left field. To fill this void, they traded Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar to acquire Jarred Kelenic.
Kelenic joined the team thinking he would be viewed as 'the third outfielder' and hit at the bottom of the lineup. Following an unexpected turn in 2024, he is doing quite the opposite. Ronald Acuña Jr. went down for the season with an ACL tear and Michael Harris II moved up to the leadoff spot. After Harris suffered an injury of his own, Kelenic stepped into the spotlight and has shined since.
So far this season, Kelenic is hitting an impressive .269 (highest in his career) with 10 home runs and 29 runs batted in to go along with 5 stolen bases. He is displaying the kind of production that the Seattle Mariners never gave him a fair shot to showcase.
Seattle columnist shares emotions
A piece published in The Seattle Times on Tuesday by Mike Vorel provides the infuriating perspective of the Mariners as they watch Jarred Kelenic have the best season of his young career across the country.
Vorel writes, "After all, Kelenic, once considered a franchise cornerstone alongside center fielder Julio Rodriguez, should probably still be in Seattle."
The pieces that Atlanta sent to the Mariners (Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar) have had no impact at all. Both have been injured and unable to pitch at any level in 2024. For the time being, this seems to have been an extremely lopsided trade and not the first mistake the Mariners have made in recent history.
In addition to Kelenic departing from Seattle last offseason, Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez found new homes as well. These three in the same lineup would've been a problem for the opposition, but Seattle deprived fans of the opportunity to get to witness that in 2024.
Since this trio left the Mariners orgainization, Seattle's offense has struggled heavily in many departments. With a high strikeout rate, low batting average and inability to score runs, Vorel suggests someone like Kelenic would be nice to have now.
The quote that really stands out from Vorel's piece captures the lack of hope from Mariners fans everywhere is simple.
"Fact is, a stellar starting rotation and atypically average division are the only things standing between Seattle and a license to sell at the trade deadline."
Yikes. Alex Anthopoulos has done it again.