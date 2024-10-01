Braves side with youth over questionable starting experience for Game 1 vs. Padres
By John Buhler
Does Brian Snitker dig pain or something? I don't get it! When it became apparent that Chris Sale was not going to be part of the Atlanta Braves' NL Wild Card Series roster vs. the San Diego Padres, we knew he had to pick a new Game 1 starter. While there was some debate over it being between Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep, only one of them even made the NLWCS roster.
So forced to pick between Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder, largely of his own doing, Snitker is going with Smith-Shawver in Game 1 for the Braves on Tuesday night. What could possibly go wrong here? Like Waldrep, Smith-Shawver is a top prospect in the Braves organization. Unfortunately, that does nothing for me. Elder was great in the first half of last season before falling off a cliff in the second.
While Anderson has the most postseason experience, he has not pitched in the big leagues in over two years. He may have been part of the 2021 World Series run, but it has been a long and windy road since then for Aqualung and his Locomotive Breath. Atlanta better hold on for dear life, as the Braves cannot afford to ravage its bullpen ahead of Game 2. Max Fried will be pitching on a full five days' rest.
Hurricane Helene has done a number on this team, and not having Sale pitch tonight is frustrating.
If there is anything working in the Braves' favor going forward, it is that nobody else believes in them.
AJ Smith-Shawver starts Game 1 for Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
If there is one thing the Braves have going for them in entering Game 1 of their best-of-three postseason series with the Padres, besides the advantage of surprise, is this. They have had a full day's worth of rest heading into this game. The New York Mets, who they split a doubleheader with yesterday in Atlanta, must face the Milwaukee Brewers a full three hours before the Braves play.
Flying across the country stinks, but Atlanta knew it was only going to be the No. 5 seed if it qualified for the postseason this year. New York could have been the No. 5 or No. 6 seed depending on Monday's outcomes. The longer flight across the country may have allowed Snitker and the rest of his Braves staff to figure out the right plan of attack to try and steal one from San Diego on Monday.
Again, I am not counting on it. The Padres did not play a game on Monday and did not have to travel across the country like the Braves just did. They really have no excuse not to take advantage of the Braves' situation. However, Smith-Shawver has a huge opportunity ahead of himself. He can pitch the game of his life to keep the Braves in this, or he could show us all why he is still a Gwinnett Striper...
First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California will be at 8:38 p.m. ET/5:39 p.m. PT Tuesday night.