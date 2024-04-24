Braves get terrific news on injured star with timeline to return
The Atlanta Braves could get a nice boost this week.
The Atlanta Braves received some excellent news on Tuesday. In his latest comments to reporters, Brian Snitker sounded optimistic about Ozzie Albies' ability to return once he's eligible to come off the injured list on Friday. So, barring an unforeseen turn of events, Atlanta should get its All-Star second baseman back within the week.
Albies initially suffered the injury on April 13, when he fractured his right great toe against the Houston Astros. He will only spend 10 days on the IL from the look of it, returning one of Atlanta's most potent bats to its MLB-leading offense.
Braves' Ozzie Albies expected back this week after brief stint on IL
Before the injury, Albies was operating at his standard level of excellence. He's slashing .317/.486/.492 with two home runs, 14 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 63 AB. The injury is a setback, and Albies could need time to shake off the rust and regain his form, but the brevity of his absence alleviates most of the concern. Not to mention the extreme cushion every Atlanta hitter operates with due to the lineup's collective dominance.
The Braves currently rank No. 1 in batting average and No. 2 in runs, behind only the Arizona Diamondbacks (who figure to slow down eventually). That is with Albies missing time, as well as All-Star catcher Sean Murphy, who has been hurt since Opening Day.
Atlanta put up historic numbers on offense last season, shattering various HR records and lapping the MLB en route to 106 wins. It didn't end well in the playoffs, of course, but there isn't a better team in baseball. When the Braves are on the mark — and they're on the mark more than any other ball club — they're hard to keep pace with.
Albies should immediately step back into the No. 2 slot behind Ronald Acuña Jr. in the Braves' lineup. David Fletcher was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to help fill in for Albies, and Luis Guillorme has also received reps at second. Albies' replacements are batting .167 and .188, respectively, so the Braves have certainly missed the All-Star's bat.
With Murphy inching closer to a return, the Braves are getting closer to full health. The absence of No. 1 ace Spencer Strider will hang over the team all season, but so long as the Braves offense is humming, Atlanta has a chance to win the World Series.