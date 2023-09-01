Braves top prospect’s return before postseason seems unlikely
The Braves have options for their fifth rotation spot but AJ Smith-Shawver doesn't look like one of them.
The Braves don't have a ton of clarity around their fifth rotation spot with the final month of the regular season underway.
They're set with Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, Charlie Morton and Max Fried at the top of that rotation, but there are almost as many options for the No. 5 spot. Darius Vines did very well in his debut on Aug. 30 and could parlay that into additional appearances. Michael Soroka is available while Kyle Wright is on his way back from injury. Others like Jared Shuster and Yonny Chirinos are also waiting in the wings.
One name that could belong in that mix is AJ Smith-Shawver, the Braves' top prospect. However, MLB.com's Mark Bowman poured some cold water on fans hoping to see the prospect again this season.
Braves rumors: AJ Smith-Shawver unlikely to play again in 2023
"AJ Smith-Shawver has been sidelined since Aug. 15 with right shoulder discomfort. The likelihood of him being an option this year seems slim," Bowman wrote.
That's disappointing as Smith-Shawver had some promising starts over the summer. He went 5.1 innings with no earned runs allowed in his first start on June 9 after a relief appearance on June 4. On June 15, he got the win with three runs allowed in 5.2 innings against the Rockies.
However, his appearance on June 23 against the Reds was more shaky with five runs allowed over just 3.1 innings.
The next time he pitched in the bigs was on July 30, going five innings with three runs allowed. He returned to Triple-A after that start and then went on the IL a couple of weeks later.
The future is bright for the 20 year old but he needs to be healthy in order to contribute again in 2023. The Braves can afford to be cautious with him for now.