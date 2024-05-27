A Braves-SF Giants trade for 2021 World Series hero to replace Ronald Acuña Jr.
Well, the news is out, and it's been confirmed. Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.'s left knee injury is confirmed to be a full ACL tear, ending his 2024 season
But for the Braves, they can't really sit around and mourn this loss for very long. After all, they were able to rally together and win the World Series in 2021, after Acuña tore the ACL in his other knee.
Atlanta needs a replacement outfielder, and they need him soon. One option, just like in 2021, is Jorge Soler. Soler was a midseason acquisition, replacing the injured Acuna, and would go on to win the World Series MVP for Atlanta. This trade could be like deja vu, all over again.
A Giants-Braves trade that brings Jorge Soler back to Atlanta to replace the injured Ronald Acuna Jr.
In 2021, the Braves traded their 26th ranked prospect to acquire Jorge Soler, who would go on to win the World Series MVP.
In 2024, they could make a very similar trade, in very similar circumstances. Hopefully, the outcome will be the same for Atlanta.
While this trade is similar, it wouldn't be the same. In 2021, the Braves were trading for a rental in Soler. This time, Soler is signed through the 2026 season, making him far from a rental.
The Braves could move their 23rd ranked and 26th ranked prospects in order to acquire the streaky Soler.
For the Giants, it would be hard to justify keeping the struggling outfielder if they're offered a package of prospects. In all likelihood, San Francisco won't be able to compete with the Dodgers this season in the NL West. Dumping Soler while making corresponding moves to stay competitive could make perfect sense.
For the Braves, they need an impact bat, whether he's struggling right now or not. On the year, Soler is slashing .217/.306/.382 in 152 at bats. But he was struggling before the trade to the Braves in 2021 as well. Something about a fresh start jumpstarted Soler towards the best 3 months of his career.
This trade makes sense for both sides. The Giants would get to bolster their farm system a bit, without losing a huge piece of their team. They even add an MLB ready outfielder in Jesse Murphy, albeit not a world beater. The Braves would add the same player that replaced Acuna three years ago and helped lead them to a World Series.
And Atlanta is likely desperate for an outfielder right now. Soler is the perfect option.