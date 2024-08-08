Braves World Series reunion didn’t last long thanks to latest roster move
By Mark Powell
Nostalgia can only get you so far in professional sports, and the Atlanta Braves found that out the hard way on Thursday morning. Much of the Braves outfield solution post-Ronald Acuña Jr. injury has been to rely on old friends, namely players who helped them win the 2021 World Series when facing similar circumstances.
2021 was a long time ago. We've (hopefully) fully emerged from the pandemic. Baseball stadiums are, once again, operating at full capacity. Eddie Rosario is not the player he once was.
Rosario has struggled to manufacture much for Atlanta since he was brought back on-board following an unceremonious release by division rival Washington. In the moment, Rosario was thrilled to get a second chance with a franchise he knows well.
“To be a member of this organization is a privilege, so I just feel very grateful for this opportunity. You’re looking at a Brave," Rosario said in an emotional moment pregame.
Why did the Braves let go of Eddie Rosario?
Unfortunately, sports doesn't always provide happy endings. Rosario got his with a World Series ring in 2021, but history will not repeat itself, at least not right now. Alex Anthopoulos designated Rosario for assignment on Thursday morning, opting instead for Eli White as a reserve outfielder. Rosario had just one hit in his last 17 at-bats.
While this headline suggests Rosario was a World Series hero -- and that was the end result after all -- he made his greatest impact in the 2021 NLCS against the Dodgers. That is where he won NLCS MVP, hitting .560 with three home runs, nine RBIs and 14 hits across six games. It was a miraculous feat for a player most Braves fans didn't expect to have such an impact.
The Braves are taking a gamble on White, who hasn't been all that much better than Rosario in the big leagues this season. He received some consistent playing time in Gwinnett, and clearly showcased his skillset enough to make Anthopoulos comfortable promoting him as a fourth or fifth outfield option.
Replacing a player like Acuña Jr. is impossible, and despite moves made at the trade deadline, the lack of a true leader in the lineup is catching up with Brian Snitker's club. The Braves have slipped to the third NL Wild Card spot, behind the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. They are just a half-game ahead of the rival New York Mets, and should their slump continue they could fall out of the race altogether.