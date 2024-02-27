Breanna Stewart takes a discount to help Liberty keep their core intact
After stretching out her free agency, Breanna Stewart has opted to return to the New York Liberty on a one-year deal at a team-friendly discount.
Breanna Stewart is returning to New York and ensuring that the Liberty stay as title contenders in the WNBA.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the league's reigning MVP, Stewart, signed a one-year deal Monday afternoon.
The deal terms between Liberty and Stewart included Stewart taking below-market money. It was reported from The Next that the deal is worth $205,000, a major discount on the WNBA supermax salary she could have asked for. Another notable detail is that the deal is "nonguaranteed," which preserves the final of Liberty's six guaranteed veteran salary slots.
The former UConn star was vocal going into the offseason that she had no intention to be anywhere else but New York when it hit free agency.
Ultimately, this deal gives New York a lot of flexibility in future negotiations with future players.
But New York is thrilled to welcome back Stewie. Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement, "Stewie’s return marks our unwavering commitment to excellence and our collective drive to bring a championship to New York. Welcome back, Stewie!”
Last season, in her first year with the team, she averaged 23 points, 3.8 assists, and 9.3 rebounds while leading the franchise to a WNBA Finals appearance before falling short to the Las Vegas Aces. And considering all of the Liberty's dominant and key players are returning, they look like title contenders again.
There's no doubt that Stewart is an experienced veteran as she previously won MVP in 2018 and won Finals MVP in 2018 and 2020 for the Seattle Storm, where she led them to two league titles. Not to mention, she has two league MVPs.
The North Syracuse, N.Y. native is already back in the gym preparing for the 2024 WNBA season and looks to be eager to bring a championship to New York.