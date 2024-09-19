Just a Bit Outside: Bob Uecker put hilarious exclamation point on Brewers division win
Despite losing Corbin Burnes, despite losing Craig Counsell, despite not having Brandon Woodruff and despite a laundry list of hardships that the Milwaukee Brewers faced this season, they are your NL Central champions. With the rival Chicago Cubs losing to lowly Oakland on Wednesday, the division belongs to the Brewers.
And it would appear that, after the Brewers only made it sweeter with a 2-1 win over the Phillies, that the one man who has stayed, stayed, and then stayed some more with Milwaukee was incredibly excited.
As the Brew Crew celebrated in the clubhouse after the win and clinching the division, legendary broacaster Bob Uecker was in the building. Naturally, manager Pat Murphy had to shout out the icon. But it wouldn't be complete if Uecker didn't have the pitch-perfect response to make everyone laugh and take the vibes even higher.
Bob Uecker in Brewers celebration: 'I peed my pants!'
There's nothing more beautiful than Murphy talking about Uecker being the example of a champion that everyone should follow only for the broadcasting pillar to reply that he "peed his pants". How can you not be romantic about baseball?
But Uecker and the rest of the Brewers have every reason to pee their pants with excitement over how this season has gone. With the loss of Counsell and so many of their key pieces throughout the year either by trade or injury, many projected Milwaukee to fall by the wayside. They didn't, and it wasn't even close when it was all said and done in the NL Central.
The Brewers are the first MLB team to clinch the division. Part of that, to be sure, is due to the middling nature of the rest of the NL Central — shouts to Counsell and his new club, the Cubs — but it's also a testament to the magical season that Milwaukee is in the midst of. This is a team that believes in themselves even if no one else does.
And if that's not worth peeing your pants over, what is?