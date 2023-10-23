Brewers fans left to scramble figuring out William Contreras's cryptic tweet
By Curt Bishop
Several weeks have passed since the Milwaukee Brewers season came crashing down in the Wild Card Series. The Brewers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round after winning the NL Central for the second time in the last three years.
But an interesting story appears to be developing in Milwaukee at the present moment.
On X (formerly Twitter), Brewers catcher William Contreras made an interesting post, one featuring the eyes emoji.
Now, fans of the Brewers are left wondering what this all means. It's not a reply to another post, so there's little context to go off of.
What might William Contreras's cryptic Tweet be signaling?
There really is no way to know for sure if Contreras is referring to something in particular. As a result, fans all around Major League Baseball are left scratching their heads, trying to find some meaning.
There are obviously several possibilities. Perhaps it could mean that Contreras and the Brewers are in talks about a potential contract extension. The 25-year-old is not a free agent until after the 2027 season, but with several of those years arbitration years, an extension could still potentially be in the works.
It might also mean that the Brewers and manager Craig Counsell have reached a new agreement. Following the team's season-ending loss to the Diamondbacks, there was plenty of speculation about what would happen next with Counsell, who is a free agent manager. Many were left wondering if he had managed his final game in Milwaukee.
But while it's unknown as to what all of this means, perhaps Contreras may know something that we do not. In that case, the Brewers and Counsell may be close to an agreement to keep the skipper around a little while longer? We're merely speculating here, but as far as anything relevant to the Brewers, this could be it.
Contreras joined the Brewers last offseason after being acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves. In his first year in a Brewers uniform, the young catcher hit .291 with 17 home runs and 78 RBI. He also reached base at a .369 clip and slugged .459, which adds up to an .828 OPS.
The young catcher's first season in Milwaukee was a success, as the Brewers won 92 games and cruised to an NL Central title. In the postseason, the 25-year-old hit .333 in nine at-bats against the Diamondbacks.
However, the Brewers season has been over for quite some time, and now the latest development in Milwaukee is the latest tweet from the team's young catcher.
It remains to be seen if this tweet means anything, but for now, Brewers fans have no way to be sure and will have to wait and see if anything comes of this.