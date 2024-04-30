Brewers furious with umpires after second controversial call costs them a game
Milwaukee seems like a fine city, but MLB umpires have something against the Brewers after another interference call gone awry.
By Mark Powell
It's been a tough couple of days for the Milwaukee Brewers through very little fault of their own.
Milwaukee lost a tough game to the New York Yankees on Sunday. After overcoming an early-inning four run deficit, the Yankees were gifted an extra opportunity when an Aaron Judge interference attempt went uncalled. Despite the argument made by Pat Murphy, the Yankees inning continued with Alex Verdugo on first base. New York would score seven runs and put the game away just like that.
By now Brewers fans know the story. Judge claimed he always slides this way -- and the replay of previous games surprisingly backs him up -- while the crew chief admitted after Sunday's game that they may have missed one.
Brewers get screwed over again on interference call
Umpire ineptitude continued on Monday night, when the Brewers were victims of another interference call, this time against Milwaukee first baseman Jake Bauers. Bauers' backswing apparently got in the way of a potential tag attempt by the Rays. Murphy disagreed with the call, and was quickly ejected.
“Of course, you're frustrated,” Murphy said. “There's a lot to be frustrated about. But you can't let yourself do it for too long. It happened. We put ourselves in that position. But when that does happen -- there's a lot of one-run games -- when that does happen, you want them to get it right. And I believe 100 percent they got it wrong, according to what I just read in the rule book.”
Chris Guccione, the crew chief, cited Rules 6.03(a)(3) and (4) in the rulebook as to why he made the call in the first place. It essentially came down to backswing interference, as Bauers bat hit Rays catcher René Pinto in the head. When the ball got past Pinto, the play was deemed dead because of the interference by Bauers.
“At that point, once the play is over, the ball is then dead,” Guccione said. “Because in that case, the catcher still has an opportunity to make a play on the ball if the guy was stealing or if he had been there and gotten the guy out at the plate.
Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam claimed Guccione called the play dead right away, but it was missed by players on both teams due to the chaos of the moment. It's undoubtedly a frustrating way for the Brewers to lose, especially considering the events from Sunday's game.
Hopefully, Milwaukee can decide a result on their own accord in the coming days.