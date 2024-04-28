Brewers GM doesn't sound very confident in team's longevity despite their hot start
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing great baseball, but their GM seems to be pessimistic about it.
By John Buhler
For as great of a first month of the season it has been for the Milwaukee Brewers, their general manager seems to be throwing a wet blanket on the Brew Crew's early-season success. Entering play on Sunday, Milwaukee had the second-best record in the NL at 17-9, holding a half-game lead over the hated Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. This was a team expected to pull back this MLB season.
In Bob Nightengale's feature for USA TODAY Sports, he peeled behind the curtain what is going on in Milwaukee, baseball's smallest media market. While owner Mark Attanasio is doing cartwheels in the streets over the Brewers' hot start, the same cannot be said for their general manager Matt Arnold. It seems as though that while he is happy about it, he really does not think this will be sustainable at all.
Check out this money quote Nightengale he got from Arnold about the Brewers' hot start to 2024.
“We’re trying to hold everything together with duct tape. It's been quite the rodeo."
When your general manager says things like "we're trying to hold everything together with duct tape" and "it's been quite the rodeo", that doesn't breed confidence into how you should feel about this ballclub. I mean, he is the one who built this team, one that saw manager Craig Counsell go to arch rival Chicago, ace pitcher Corbin Burnes go to Baltimore and closer Devin Williams out for the count.
The Brewers fell to 17-10 on Sunday afternoon after getting pantsed by the New York Yankees, 15-5.
Milwaukee Brewers GM seems pessimistic about team's hot start
There could be lingering effects from the culture Counsell instilled in this ballclub. While guys like William Contreras are continuing to play out of their mind, you have to wonder if the Brewers will indeed have staying power in the weakest division in the Senior Circuit. They should be thankful that that Chicago is not Atlanta, Los Angeles or Philadelphia, all of whom could run away with the Central.
All the while, this is one of the best parts of baseball. Sometimes, teams just don't know any better. Everybody says you shouldn't be this good, but you just go out and continue to prove everyone wrong. Milwaukee is not going to go down with a whimper; the Brewers plan to go down swinging. In a league where money tries to buy you all the wins you could ever want, there is always a Milwaukee.
Admittedly, I may be a bit hyperbolic in saying that Arnold is this pessimistic about the team's future outlook. Then again, that's not exactly a winner's mentality put forth by the guy who freaking built the team, man. If this quote can be a tactical motivator internally, then that would be wonderful. If it proves Arnold right in the end, well, Milwaukee will always have this unforgettable first month then.
Milwaukee will get Williams back at some point, but Counsell and Burnes are no longer coming back.