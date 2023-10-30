Brian Ferentz’s reign of terror at Iowa officially ending… but not yet
Iowa long nightmare might finally be over soon but the Hawkeyes fans will have to suffer through the rest of the season before they are able to wake up.
According to David Elickhot of 247Sports and later confirmed by the university, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not be returning to the Hawkeyes in 2024. The infamous assistant coach will stay on throughout the rest of the 2023 season to fill the role. Come the end of the year, though, Iowa will be looking for a replacement.
Elickhot's report states that Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, handed in a letter of resignation on Monday. The school's statement, however, seems to indicate they are moving on from him after discussions with the Ferentzes. However, the writing was on the wall for the man helming one of the worst offenses in the country in recent years, with 2023 being no exception.
Coming into the season, of course, Ferentz famously had a clause written into his contract that he and the Iowa offense must average 25 points per game. They have fallen woefully short of that, even with a chance still at winning the Big Ten West.
Moving forward into the divisionless and expanded Big Ten next season, however, Iowa needed to find an offensive upgrade -- and Ferentz has clearly not proven he can provide that.
Iowa football moving on from Brian Ferentz after 2023 season
Most likely, this will be the last time that the school can get to the Big Ten Championship Game given that winning the downtrodden West will no longer be an option. Still, the Hawkeyes be able to reach a solid bowl game this season if they are able to take care of business and win their division.
Having said that, there is no guarantee that Ferentz doesn't cause more damage across the remainder of Iowa's schedule. Yes, the four-game stretch against Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska looks manageable -- but the same would've been said about Minnesota, who the Hawkeyes lost to in Week 8. And with Rutgers and Nebraska both above .500, there is no guarantee Iowa gets to 10 wins or take the Big Ten West.
Even if they get to the Big Ten title game, though, they would surely get blown out by Michigan or Ohio State.
The big key for Iowa, no matter what transpires at the end of this season, will be figuring out the next step. Who they hire to replace Brian Ferentz must elevate the offense, both in terms of talent and schematics, to compete or contend in teh divisonless Big Ten.