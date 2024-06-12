Brian Snitker learns from Tuesday's debacle with Wednesday's Braves lineup
The Atlanta Braves finally shook things up ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. It was long overdue for Snitker to try something new as Atlanta's offense has been mired in a prolonged slump.
Unfortunately, the changes Snitker made didn't make much sense at all, and Atlanta was shut out. The Braves had a golden opportunity to score in the first inning of that game, but thanks in large part to Snitker's poor adjustment, they didn't.
Thankfully, Snitker was quick to adapt, and came up with a much better lineup for Wednesday's game at Camden Yards.
Brian Snitker adapts quickly, writes much better Braves lineup
Here's the Braves starting lineup set to face rookie left-hander Cade Povich who is making his second MLB start:
What made Tuesday's Braves lineup so inexcusable was Snitker moving Marcell Ozuna down to No. 5 in the order while Austin Riley remained in the No. 3 spot. Ozuna has been Atlanta's MVP this season, while Riley has looked nothing like his usual All-Star self. There was no possible justification for doing that, and it cost Atlanta in the first inning on Tuesday. Thankfully, Snitker put Ozuna back in the No. 3 hole.
Michael Harris in the leadoff spot against a lefty is very curious considering he has a .594 OPS against southpaws this season, but the only other logical option, Ozzie Albies, has proven to be more comfortable in the No. 2 spot.
Another important change made by Snitker is inserting newcomer Brian Anderson in as the starting right fielder against the southpaw while sitting Jarred Kelenic on the bench. Kelenic had a good year against lefties last season, but he has just a .524 OPS in a limited sample against southpaws this season. The Braves might as well see what Anderson can do in a platoon role, and can use Kelenic off the bench against a righty later in the game.
There's only so much Snitker can do from the dugout. Braves fans had every reason to complain about the manager impacting the game on Tuesday, but since he put Ozuna back into the No. 3 spot, there's little to complain about here. Riley was held accountable for his slump, and the Braves' best hitter was put in a premier spot in the order. If the Braves fail to get anything going offensively, it's on the players tonight.