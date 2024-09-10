Brian Snitker sounds utterly defeated after Braves go scoreless vs. Reds
By John Buhler
Wake me up when September ends! It has been a long season, and there is no reason to believe, that this season will be better than the last for the Atlanta Braves. For as much fun as it has been to see the starting rotation get behind Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Max Fried, even with Spencer Strider down for the count, do you know how to hit a baseball, Braves Country? This offense is so pathetic...
After getting shut out at home to the middling Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in what may have been the ageless Charlie Morton's best start of the season, Atlanta's forever optimistic manager Brian Snitker was at a loss for words. He was speechless, and this never-healing Achilles heel for the Braves is getting redundant. I have already hitched a ride onto the Atlanta Falcons bandwagon because it has hope.
Admittedly, I want to be the minority and say that Snitker is not the problem. Yes, he is a constraint holding this team back, but he is not the bottleneck. For as much trust and faith as I have put into general manager Alex Anthopoulos, he crapped out this season big time building this roster. Where are the Dawgs? None are to be found on the field. Maybe in the stands, but definitely up in Athens.
"There is no room for error right now," would be putting it nicely, as this team is going nowhere fast.
Even with tremendous pitching you cannot win postseason series without occasional timely hitting.
Look. I don't think anyone can reasonably expect to see major contributors like Strider, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, A.J. Minter, Sean Murphy and Austin Riley all miss signficant time and expect for the Braves to be as good as they ever were. However, I don't think we can expect to see Lopez and Sale pitch this brilliantly again next year. Fried may walk, and the others may pull back.
Overall, it has been an undeniably frustrating product to watch on a nightly basis. Some nights, I can't honestly stomach it. In other evenings, I feel this team is getting back to what it was over the previous six seasons. In the end, I'm perpetually disappointed. My frustrations have boiled over because Atlanta is simply not getting that boost it needs from the minors, outside of Spencer Schwellenbach...
Ultimately, this team is only making the postseason if it catches lightning in a bottle over the final few weeks of the season, and the New York Mets throw up all over themselves. To me, that is too rich of a parlay for my taste. This is not the equivalent of the Angels winning the pennant, but you are not going to see my flapping my wings from the top step of the dugout like I am JGL or JP or something...
"We're always watching!" - Braves Country - AL. "I'm going to watch the Dawgs slay instead." - Buhler.